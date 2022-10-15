Saturday, October 15, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Exclusion | In Finland, there are “extremely marginalized” young men who are called closeted – An expert tells who they are

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 15, 2022
in World Europe
0

Welfare|Marginalization

Depressed young people withdraw from social relationships completely and do not leave their homes. If they are not helped during their school years, it is almost impossible to reach them after compulsory schooling ends.

The story is part of the Minä väittan series, in which one expert shares his views on an interesting topic related to his own field.

Senior university lecturer and docent of special pedagogy Lotta Uusitalo From the Faculty of Education at the University of Helsinki:

#Exclusion #Finland #extremely #marginalized #young #men #called #closeted #expert #tells

See also  Column | Saving a company in crisis educates as well as an MBA course.
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Putin agrees for the first time, but the West keeps busy

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.