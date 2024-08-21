Home policy

Several media companies are not accepting that their journalists are not allowed access to an AfD election party on the day of the Thuringia election and are therefore suing. It is not the first time.

Erfurt – The news magazine Mirror, the Springer brands Picture and World and the left-wing daily newspaper taz have filed an application with the Erfurt Regional Court for an interim injunction against the AfD Thuringia. The reason: their journalists were absent from the AfD election party on the day of the Thuringian state election excluded. The media concerned see this as a significant restriction on press freedom.

The regional court confirmed receipt of the application, but was unable to provide any further details on the timing. “Unfortunately, further details on the timing are not yet possible at this time,” the court said.

Thuringia election 2024: Media will sue for access to AfD election party

The AfD Thuringia justified the exclusion of journalists with a lack of space. Thuringia’s AfD co-chairman Stefan Möller explained: “The one venue we have can hold 200 people, then it is full. We have reserved 50 places for the press and broadcasters.”

Möller added: “We have to draw boundaries somewhere. Otherwise we won’t need to hold any more election campaign events if we are no longer allowed to invite our own people because we only have to accept journalists.” For security reasons, the party is keeping the exact location of the election party secret. If the AfD is forced by the courts to allow even more journalists to the election party, it will consider canceling the event, Möller continued.

Court deals with exclusion of journalists from AfD election party

Torben Braga, press spokesman for the Thuringian AfD, added that invitations were sent to a small mailing list of journalists who regularly report on Thuringian state politics. “We did not invite journalists from the federal press (…) because we assumed that they were in Berlin or Saxony.”

It is not the first time that courts have had to deal with the exclusion of journalists from AfD events. A prominent case was at the end of 2023, when the AfD Thuringia denied the ARD political magazine “Monitor” access to the state party conference. After legal disputes, the “Monitor” team was finally granted access, but had to work in an area cordoned off with barrier tape and did not have free access to the delegates. (fd)