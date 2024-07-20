AFPi AFP https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/afp/ 07/20/2024 – 15:30

Jonathan Gómez diligently sweeps the sidewalk, arranges his mattress and lights a brazier to beat the cold on a street in the Argentine capital, where the number of homeless people has doubled in a year, while more than half of the country’s population is immersed in poverty.

“I work collecting cardboard in a very difficult economy, which is getting more and more difficult,” Jonathan, 30, told AFP. He had worked in catering and construction until last year, but opportunities became scarce and his life fell apart.

Two cans and a lighter are his makeshift stove; a cart is all he has.

“We have three blankets and a hug” against the winter, jokes Jonathan as he hugs his partner María de los Ángeles López, 33, who introduces herself as a “housewife”.

The two are lying on a mattress meters from the luxurious buildings of Puerto Madero and the most exclusive gastronomic center of Buenos Aires.

After the first three months of the government of ultra-liberal Javier Milei, the Buenos Aires city statistics institute reported that the poverty rate reached a high since it began to be measured in 2015. The rate doubled to 16% compared to the first quarter of 2023.

– ‘Under the carpet’ –

Four homeless people have died of hypothermia in recent weeks in Buenos Aires amid a cold snap. Many, however, refuse to sleep in public shelters for fear of being attacked.

“The police sometimes take your mattress, your blankets, so that you go to a shelter that looks more like a prison and so that people with money don’t see the economic and social crisis, to hide us under the carpet,” says Jonathan.

At the national level, poverty was 41.7% in the second half of 2023, according to the national statistics institute, Indec, which will release its next measurement in September.

But projections from the Argentine Catholic University (UCA) put it at 55%, a record that Argentina reached in 2002 during its worst recent economic crisis.

– Structural –

The current crisis has pushed the poorest segment of the population into destitution and vast sectors of the middle class have become the new poor, according to the UCA.

The gap between family income and the price of the basic food basket that defines the poverty and indigence lines has widened dramatically in an economy in recession, with inflation of more than 270% in 12 months in June and 7% unemployment.

“There is a loss in families, not only in terms of purchasing power, but also due to the unemployment of heads of households,” explains Eduardo Donza, researcher at the UCA Social Debt Observatory.

For more than two decades, poverty has been above 20%. “We have structural poverty, with the third generation of children and adolescents born into exclusion,” explains Donza.

This is the case of Gabriela Costas, who, at 45 years old, has been living on the streets since she was nine. Neither center-left nor right-wing governments have been able to lift her out of poverty.

“I have lived on the streets all my life. When people throw things in the trash cans, we pick them up and eat them,” she told AFP.

His son Alexandre Barrales, 18, lives and attends high school in a foundation home, where he found shelter when he was 13.

Alexandre helps his mother while he looks for work: “With my future I think about doing a project to sell food, setting up a stall on the streets, whatever is possible to move forward”, he says.

– Solidarity soup kitchen –

As the government resists a court order to distribute tons of food to hundreds of soup kitchens it has put under audit, college students are reviving an old response to hunger.

In a warehouse at the National University of Quilmes, on the southern outskirts of Buenos Aires, a line of people wait to receive a plate of “soup”, part of an old solidarity initiative to distribute food.

This is the relaunch of this high-protein food developed by UNQ during the 2002 crisis to offer low-cost proteins to vulnerable sectors, in a country famous for its livestock farming, but which consumes less and less meat due to rising prices.

After being closed for three years, the plant was reopened a month ago and is already receiving orders, including from neighboring countries such as Brazil and Chile. A sponsorship system is paying for it together with the university.

Today, “we are once again experiencing an economic crisis, we are in a food emergency with almost six out of every ten Argentines living below the poverty line, which means that around 27 million people go to bed hungry,” Anahí Cuellas, director of the plant where the “soup” is made, told AFP.

In the first phase, they will produce 75,000 portions at a cost of 680 pesos per dish (about R$4), but they are preparing for much more. “The need will unfortunately grow,” predicts Cuellas.