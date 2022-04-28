The tripartite mechanism, consisting of the United Nations, the African Union and the IGAD group, warned of Sudan’s slide towards more violence, announcing the start of a dialogue after the Eid al-Fitr holiday that brings together all components except for the National Congress – the political wing of the Muslim Brotherhood – which was overthrown by a popular revolution in April 2019.

Peretz made it clear during a press conference held on Wednesday with the participation of the envoys of the African Union, Mohamed El Amine Ould Labat, and the IGAD group, Ismail Aweys, that holding any elections requires the availability of appropriate security conditions.

For his part, Ould Labatt confirmed that a number of the resistance committees, which lead the current movement in the street, are still sticking to their position not to negotiate with the military component, noting that some expressed their agreement while still refusing to negotiate or partner with the military component.

The mechanism had identified 4 basic issues for dialogue, including constitutional arrangements and agreement on specific criteria for choosing the prime minister, in addition to developing a program to address urgent needs, and a precisely defined timetable for holding elections.

On the other hand, however, the dispute between the Sudanese parties appears to be vast, which greatly reduces the chances of a solution in light of an escalating debate over a number of proposed initiatives, the most recent of which were those issued by the Revolutionary Front, the partner in the current authority.

Observers believe that the chances of the dialogue succeeding are “little”, in light of the high level of street demands and the continuation of protests in which 95 people have been killed since the end of October 2021.

Since the announcement of the Army Commander, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, on October 25, measures that ended the partnership between the civil and military sectors; The political scene in the country has become very complicated, and all attempts to form an executive government have failed.

Efforts to resolve the crisis face great obstacles, in light of the street’s insistence on not negotiating with the military component and its demand for purely civilian rule, returning the army to its barracks, and dissolving armed militias, including the Rapid Support Forces.