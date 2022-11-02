The Director General of the Union Electricity and Water Authority, Muhammad Muhammad Salih, confirmed that three categories in society are excluded from cutting off electricity and water services from their homes in the event of late payment or the accumulation of bills on them, they are: Social Affairs card holders, a category of consumers whose lists are updated On a monthly basis, in cooperation with the Ministry of Community Development, in addition to senior citizens and applicants submitted in this regard, people of determination and some health cases who submit applications accompanied by the necessary medical reports.

He explained to “Emirates Today” that care is taken to communicate with the three groups on a monthly basis in the event of non-payment to clarify the position of their accounts, bearing in mind that this exception is conditional on the number of three invoices or the total arrears of up to 5000 dirhams as a maximum.

He pointed out that Etihad Electricity and Water has a mechanism to pay the accumulated bills to consumers within the exceptional facilities it provides, but according to specific conditions. He added that if any consumer who meets the conditions wants to pay the bills in installments, they can enter the website and submit a request for installments through the direct debit mechanism.

He explained that Etihad Electricity and Water launched the second phase of the smart meters project in the northern Emirates, which focuses on linking the smart meters that have been installed to the system at Etihad Electricity and Water, provided that their readings are taken automatically from a distance and without any human intervention, as it will be connected to what is Not less than 10% of the total meters on the network before the end of the current year 2022.

He explained that Etihad Electricity and Water has installed 500,000 smart water and electricity meters in the Northern Emirates out of a total of 70% of its registered meters, since the launch of the project until now. He added that the smart meters project targets all accounts registered on the Etihad Water and Electricity network without exception, as new accounts are launched with this type of meters automatically, while work is being done on the current mechanical meters in a phased manner with the aim of reaching a complete smart meter network by 2026.

He added that the smart meters will allow the consumer himself to identify and control his consumption pattern, and thus regulate and direct it, in addition to new features that will be activated successively with the progress in the implementation of the project.

