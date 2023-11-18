You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Vanexa Romero – EL TIEMPO
The National Team trained this Friday.
The Federation published a video with unpublished details from within Colombia.
The Colombia National Team has already turned the page on its historic 2-1 victory against Brazil and he is already thinking about the next challenge for the South American qualifiers: the difficult visit to the stadium Chaco defenders to play against Paraguay.
It may be of interest to you: Luis Díaz collects praise after goals with the National Team: in the ideal eleven for the playoffs
Without rest and under the sunny Barranquilla, the Colombian team prepares for its trip to Asunción, where it will close its participation in the double eliminatory date heading to the World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada 2026.
In the last hours, the Colombian Football Federation, Through his official X account (previously known as Twitter), he published an exciting video from the day after the victory against the Brazilian team.
The clip showed some training details which took place this Friday at the Federation’s sports headquarters, in which several players did some recovery exercises.
Luis Díaz, James Rodríguez and the players who started against the canarinha did a training session in the gym to recover and not force themselves ahead of the match against Paraguay.
For its part, Richard Rios, Jefferson Lerma and those who played a few minutes or did not enter the match on date 5 did work on the ball on a cool Barranquilla night.
HAROLD YEPES
SPORTS
