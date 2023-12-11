Moatasem Abdullah (Dubai)

Excitement enveloped the closing matches of the 11th round of the “First Division League”, which witnessed Al-Arabi Al-Arayed defeating its host Al-Rams 5-0, while Al-Fujairah defeated its guest Dibba Al-Hisn, and Al-Dhaid defeated Al-Jazira Al-Hamra 3-0, while a goalless draw decided the confrontation between Dibba and Al-Hamriya at the stadium. “Al-Nawakhatha.”

Al-Fujairah inflicted the fourth loss on its guest, Dibba Al-Hisn, “third”, with Okasha Hamzawi’s goal in the 23rd minute, and the “Wolves” raised their score to 15 points in seventh place, while Dibba Al-Hisn remained third with 18 points.

Al-Arabi celebrated its biggest victory of the season at the expense of its host Al-Rams by five clean goals, and the winner’s goals were scored by Vandar Vieira “two goals” in the 18th and 24th minutes, Addilton Junior 22nd, Samuel Mallam 68th, Hamad Muhammad 85th, and the match witnessed the expulsion of Hammoud Muhammad, Al-Arabi’s goalkeeper, in the 89th minute, to raise the score. His team has 16 points in sixth place, compared to 3 for the last team.

Al-Dhaid, led by its citizen coach Jamal Al-Hassani, defeated its guest, Al-Jazira Al-Hamra, led by its coach, Eid Barut, with a score of 3-0. The goals of the “homeowners” were scored by Florson Olivera (two goals) in the 40th and 44th minutes, and by Muhammad Fikri 92, and Al-Dhaid raised its score to 15 points in eighth place. By the difference in confrontations against Al-Jazira Al-Hamra, “10th”.