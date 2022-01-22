Schonbach will leave his post “immediately”, after he considered, during a study group meeting held Friday in New Delhi, that what Russian President Vladimir Putin wants is “respect” and that the idea of ​​Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is “folly”.

“It’s easy to give him the respect he wants, and he probably deserves it,” Schonbach said, according to a video clip circulating online, describing the idea that Russia wants to invade part of Ukraine as “foolish.”

On the other hand, he said that Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014, “will not return” to Ukraine.

Later, Schonbach apologized after writing in a tweet that his words only expressed his own position, and described his words as “reckless”, adding, “Obviously it was a mistake.”

But in a statement issued on Saturday evening, he made it clear that he submitted his resignation in order to “avoid further harm to the German Navy, and in particular to the Federal Republic of Germany.”

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry summoned the German ambassador, Anka Feldhausen, on Saturday afternoon, following these statements, which Kiev considered “totally unacceptable.”

The naval chief’s comments came amid the acute crisis between Russia and the West over Ukraine.

The two sides are currently making intense diplomatic efforts to avoid a deterioration of the situation, at a time when Moscow is massing tens of thousands of soldiers on the border with Ukraine.