The British Open, the last major of the year, which is being played at Royal Troon (Scotland), promises an exciting finale this Sunday. American Billy Horschel is the new leader, after the top two after the second day, Englishman Daniel Brown and Irishman Shane Lowry, had difficult rounds on Saturday.

Horschel now leads with 209 strokes, four under par, while six players are one stroke behind: Brown, his compatriot Justin Rose, South African Thriston Lawrence and Americans Sam Burns, Russell Henley and Xander Schauffele, who is seeking his second Major of the year after winning the PGA Championship in May.

Two strokes behind the leader is world number one, American Scottie Scheffler, who is also going for his second major of the year, after winning the Masters in April.

Scheffler, who had shot under par on Thursday and Friday (70 strokes each day), managed to finish just under par on Saturday thanks to a birdie on the par-3 17th hole.

Brown, a tournament debutant and the big surprise of the championship, arrived at the final hole as the leader, but a double bogey on the 18th dropped him off the lead.

The Northern Irishman Lowry, champion of this same tournament in 2019 at Royal Portrush, also finished badly with a terrible tee shot. His round was poor: 77 strokes, 6 over par, with a double bogey, five bogeys and a solitary birdie.

Argentine Emiliano Grillo is now the best Latin American in the tournament, with four over par, after Chilean Joaquín Niemann, who had finished with par after the first two rounds, made a round of 77 on Saturday.

It should be noted that there are no Colombian players in this edition of the British Open.

British Open standings after three rounds

