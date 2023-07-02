Al Dhaid (Al Ittihad)

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, new competitions for the age of weaning race were held today in Al Dhaid Square, organized and monitored by the Sharjah Camel Racing Club.

The results of the first places in the race were as follows: the first half, “Al-Shaheeniya” by Harran Muhammad Abdullah Huwaiden Al-Ketbi, with a time of 2:4:43 minutes (the best time), the second half, “Shaheen” by Saif Abdullah Matar Al-Khasouni, with a time of 2: 8:31, the third half, “Patience” by Muhammad Muhair Saeed Al-Khasouni, with a time of 2:8:4, the fourth half, “Shaheen” by Saif Abdullah Matar Al-Khasouni, with a time of 2:9:35, the fifth half, “Al-Shaheenia” by Suhail Ali Saeed bin Kindia, with a time of 2:10:81, the sixth half, “Shaheen” by Khalifa Rabih bin Gwaith Al Ketbi, with a time of 2:8:92, and the seventh half, “Deer” by Salem Rashid Ali Belajid, with a time of 2:12:72 The eighth inning, “Al-Baz” by Muhammad Muhair Saeed Al-Khasuni, with a time of 2:12:2, the ninth inning, “Nouf” by Rashid Mubarak Muhammad Al-Khasuni, with a time of 2:9:31, the tenth inning, “Hamlool” by Abdullah Salem Al-Khasuni, with a time The amount is 2:10:58, the eleventh game, “Al-Shaheeniya” by Muhammad Mubarak Saif Al-Juzaie, with a time of 2:12:80, and the twelfth game, “Shaheen” by Abdullah Jaafar Suhail Markhan, with a time of 2:8:96.

As for the open runs, he achieved in the thirteenth round, “Al-Shaheeniya” by Mansour Ali Saeed bin Kindia, with a time of 2:9:73, and the fourteenth round, “Shaheen” by Hamid Rashid Khalifa Al-Ghafli, with a time of 2:8:99, The fifteenth round, “Thank you” by Mohammed Hamad Suhail Al Shamsi, with a time of 2:7:37, and the sixteenth round, “Shaheen” by Hamid Rashid Khalifa Al Ghafli, with a time of 2:12:82.

And in the difficult stages, he achieved in the seventeenth round, “Shawahin” by Salem Muhammad Salem bin Lahej, with a time of 2:12:63, and the eighteenth round, “Al-Basha” by Abdulaziz Saeed Muhammad Al-Qaidi, with a time of 2:11:68, half The nineteenth, “Majestic” by Ammar Ali Rashid Al Khasuni, with a time of 2:11:71, the twentieth period, “Shaheen” by Salem Abdullah Al Khasuni, with a time of 2:16:10.