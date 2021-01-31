Fate does not yield to Carmen Barbieri and Federico Bal, which in recent years had to face, almost constantly, moments of devastating adversity.

At the end of 2019 was the death of Santiago Bal, after months of struggle and several episodes that had them in suspense, visiting clinics and crying with anguish. Then, in March 2020, Fede found out that he had a tumor and had to fight against bowel cancer, generating the most terrible pain of all for Mom Carmen.

And now, when everything seemed fine, in just 10 days Carmen went from saying that she had coronavirus and she was hospitalized to have to be intubated and induced into a pharmacological coma as a result of the damage that the disease was doing to her body.

Fede is the only one authorized to receive the medical parts at the Zabala clinic, the same medical center where he had to say goodbye to his father. And then he communicates via chat with Carmen’s friends, who are eager to start receiving, once and for all, good news from the beloved artist.

In the midst of such a scenario of consternation and fear, Fede, Carmen’s only son, wrote a message on his networks, which he shared on both Twitter and Instagram.

“Thus, we hug you tight so that you are well. Since always,” Fede wrote, along with a retro photo in which he is seen in Carmen’s arms, accompanied by a rozagante Santiago who hugs them both.

Federico Bal’s message in his networks. Together with Carmen Barbieri and Santiago Bal, a love that transcends everything.

That boy, now 31 years old, is the same one who is crying for his mother at this moment and who days ago asked through his networks for good wishes, prayers and energy for the artist’s health.

“I remember when I was bad that you on the other side asked a lot for my recovery. Now I ask all believers, and non-believers to ask and send beautiful energies for my old woman,” Fede wrote when Carmen was transferred to intensive care.

The concern for the artist’s health became so great that even Flavio Mendoza, with whom Carmen and Fede had a discomfort when they learned about the actress’s health problem, dedicated a post to her.

“May God take care of us and we can laugh again soon. Strength, Carmen … From this we left together“wrote the choreographer and producer, who also caught COVID and is admitted to another clinic in the city.