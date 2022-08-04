The eShop of switch constantly offers sales periods that all users of the console should not miss, and this time we see a focus on multiplayer games.

Starting today, August 4, until next August 8all users will have the opportunity to save up to 30% on the following multiplayer titles, as well as a couple of bundles that include the base game and its respective DLC:

–Super Mario Party – From $1,399 pesos to $979.30 pesos.

–Among Us – From $97 pesos to $67.90 pesos.

–Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity + Expansion Pass – From $1,873 pesos to $1,311 pesos.

–DOOM Eternal – From $1,199 pesos to $299.75 pesos.

–Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics – From $999 pesos to $699.30 pesos.

–Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition – From $299 pesos to $98.67 pesos.

–monster hunter rise – From $1,499 pesos to $764.49 pesos.

–Just Dance – From $999 pesos to $399.60 pesos.

–Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles – From $699 pesos to $489.30 pesos.

–1-2-Switch – From $1,199 pesos to $839.30 pesos.

Remember, these and more offers will be available until next August 8, 2022. In related topics, Nintendo returns to clarify the rumors of the Nintendo Switch Pro.

Via: Nintendo