Atlético Nacional defeated Pasto 3-2 in an exciting night and qualified for the final of the 2023-I League, they will face Millonarios for the title.

It was a day full of emotion, in which the three applicants, Nacional, Alianza Petrolera and Pasto, were classified at some point. But Jarlan Barrera, just like a year ago against Tolima, scored an agonizing goal to give the team led by Paulo Autuori the final.

With the initial whistles in Medellín and Rionegro, the qualifier was Alianza Petrolera. But Águilas Doradas, the only one who had no chance of fighting for their way to the final, assumed the role of judge with complete dignity and began to demand those from Barrancabermeja.

The panorama changed after 19 minutes. At Alberto Grisales, Jean Pineda received a qualification from Marco Pérez, put Águilas to win and with that, Nacional was a finalist. And seconds later, Tomás Ángel fished for a ball in the small area and put the greens on top, confirming, at that moment, the classification of those led by Paulo Autuori.

But Pasto, who with that victory for Águilas began to depend on himself, became emboldened and began to attack Nacional. And in the 26th minute, Darwin López fought for a ball in the area and from a rebound, with his stomach, scored the equalizer for Pasto. The greens continued to qualify, but they were already beginning to suffer.

In the Atanasio there were two VAR interventions. The first, after judge Andrés Rojas gave Nacional a goal, in a Juan Felipe Aguirre header that goalkeeper Diego Martínez saved on the line. And then, a goal from Pasto, after a mistake by Cristian Zapata. The ball bounced off Edwar López, but the scorer was ahead.

The final kept flirting and passing from side to side. Pasto was excited, in minute 66, when Daniel Moreno received a long pass from Darwin López and scored 1-2. With that goal he qualified for the final.

Nacional kept fighting, and at 79, after a cross from Yerson Candelo, Jefferson Duque stuck his head in and gave the greens a draw. And with that they qualified for the final.

But a part of the story was missing. In Rionegro, Jhon Hinestroza gave Alianza Petrolera a penalty, with the help of VAR, for pushing Luciano Ospina from Jean Pestaña. Steven Rodriguez put it in. Everything was as at the beginning: 1-1 classified the oil tankers.

In the first minute of replacement, in Medellín, Jarlan Barrera scored the 3-2 that put Nacional in the final. The only thing that could change the panorama was a goal from Pasto, to put Alianza in. But nothing else happened. The greens, suffering, go for a new star,

