Dubai (Etihad)

The draw for the first division league for the new season 2022-2023, which starts next September 10, resulted in exciting confrontations in the first round, where Hatta plays with Al-Orouba, Emirates with City, Gulf with Knights of Hispania, Fujairah with Al-Rams, Dibba Al-Hisn with Al-Arabi, and Baynouna with Baynunah. Al Dhaid, Al Jazira Al Hamra with Masfoot, and cooperation with Masafi, while Al Hamriya will be in comfort during the first round of the championship, which is witnessing the participation of 17 clubs, which is the largest number of teams participating in the league, during the professional era starting from the 2008-2009 season

In the new season, the league will be held in two rounds, with a home and away system, and matches will be played on the stadiums of the teams mentioned first in the match schedule, while one team is excluded for rest in each round of the tournament, and the champion and runner-up of the league qualifies at the end of the season to the professional league, while the two clubs that have the two places are relegated The last two in the standings table will be ranked second at the end of the league.

The draw ceremony was held in the presence of Saif Majid Al Mansouri, member of the Board of Directors and Vice Chairman of the Competitions Committee, who welcomed the attendees from the representatives of the clubs, conveying to them the greetings of Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, President of the Federation, members of the Board of Directors and members of the Competitions Committee, and congratulated Dibba Al Fujairah and Al Bataeh on the occasion of qualifying for « Professionals”, wishing success to the rest of the teams, and also thanked the partners and sponsors.

The Vice-Chairman of the Competitions Committee indicated that increasing the number of teams will increase the number of matches, which contributes to giving players more opportunities to participate, and thus reflects positively on their experience and skills.