What was happening in the Spanish football “La Liga” over the course of the week?

Here, we review the top 10 stories, starting with the drama that took place in rounds 36 and 37 in the Spanish League, and the coach’s departure in Espanyol and many more.

Atletico Madrid and Seville with the “Champions”

There were celebrations in Atlético Madrid and Seville this week, as both clubs completed their return to the Champions League, for the tenth consecutive season in Atleti’s case and for the third consecutive season for the Andalusian side. Diego Simeone’s side booked their ticket with a 2-0 win away to Elche in midweek, while Sevilla did so with a 1-1 away draw with Atleti last Sunday.

Levante and Alaves relegated

We already know the first two of the three teams to be relegated this season, as Levante and Deportivo Alaves moved to the second division. Levante’s relegation was confirmed when they lost 6-0 to Real Madrid last Thursday, before the “Frogs” responded with a 3-1 victory over Deportivo Alaves last Sunday to end the hopes of the Basque team with him.

Kadesh slips into the landing zone

A point against the league champions is usually cause for celebration, but Cadiz’s 1-1 draw with Real Madrid on Sunday was bittersweet for the Andalusian club’s fans. Combined with Real Mallorca’s 2-1 win over Rayo Vallecano, it means Cadiz will enter the final round of the season in their third and final relegation position. It will be a great battle between the trio of Cadiz, Real Mallorca and Granada, to see who collapses between them, while the other two teams in the first division will remain for another season.

Race for the last ticket

The results of the last round resulted in an exciting race to win the seventh place in the Spanish League, which is the last qualifying place for the European Championships.

Villarreal is currently in seventh place with 56 points, while Athletic is only one point behind in eighth place. Both of them have difficult trips in the last round 38, where the “Yellow Submarine” visits Barcelona and the Basques play away from home with Seville.

Moreno leaves Espanyol

There was also a change of coaches last week, as Espanyol decided to replace Vicente Moreno, the 47-year-old led the Catalans to the second division title last season and then led the team to survival in the first division, but now those responsible At RCDE they want to go in another direction.

Auer starts his farewell tour in style

It was announced last week that Osasuna captain Awer Sanjurgo will leave the club at the end of the season, having made more than 350 appearances for his boyhood club. It will be an emotional farewell, but the midfielder is planning to exit in style, even scoring his side’s goal in the 1-1 draw with Getafe two days after announcing his departure.

Leaving Suarez

Another player who will leave his club at the end of the season is Luis Suarez, who played his last home game at Atletico Madrid on Sunday.

There was a special party after the match against Sevilla to thank Suarez for his service over the past two seasons, especially for the 21 goals Atleti won the La Liga title last season.

Contract renewal in Bilbao

Two players from Athletic Club signed new contracts last week, with veteran Raul Garcia extending another year until the end of 2023, and with Unai Vinsidore, the club’s future midfield, now committed until 2027.

Villarreal announces its project

This week, Villarreal announced its plans to redevelop La Ceramica, with “Yellow Submarine” the largest ever redevelopment project in the stadium. The work will see all corners of the stadium filled, with an extended roof covering all the seats, new scoreboards, lighting and more.

Determine the semi-finals of the Super Cup

With Barcelona finishing second in the La Liga table, we now know the two semi-finals of the 2022-2023 Spanish Super Cup. The Blaugrana will meet Real Betis, winner of the King’s Cup, while the other semi-final match will be between La Liga champions Santander Real Madrid and the runners-up of the King’s Cup in Valencia.