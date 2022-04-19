And revolving in the United States during the month of April, the trial of Amber Heard, accused of defaming Johnny Depp, which reveals day after day, shocking secrets about the controversial relationship.

Johnny Depp’s crisis began when he lost his legal battle with his ex-wife Amber Heard (he was associated with her from 2015 to 2017), and she accused him of abusing and beating her, as Heard published an article in the British newspaper “The Sun” in 2020 in which she said that he was abusing her.

Depp decided to sue Heard over her article, which sparked an uproar, accusing her of defamation, a case now in California courts.

johnny addiction

According to Johnny Depp’s personal physician, David Keeper, the American actor could not stop taking the harmful pills.

Kipper said that Depp became addicted to Xanax and other anti-anxiety pills, questioning his ability to overcome the addiction.

Jealousy of Elon Musk

Amber Heard’s lawyer launched harsh attacks on Depp, accusing him of sexually assaulting Heard during a night out, after drinking alcohol.

Heard’s lawyer claimed that Depp’s physical and verbal abuse during their marriage was caused by Elon Musk’s “obsession” with billionaire actor.

Musk had a short love affair with Heard, before her association with Depp, which provoked aggression and jealousy on the part of Depp, according to the lawyers.

During this claim, Deeb responded in court with a shy smile, explaining that he did not agree with this claim.

As for the former couple’s psychiatrist, she said, “Depp couldn’t keep up with her fast-paced conversational style. It’s been controlled for decades, I’ve seen mutual abuse from both sides.”