The Senate, along with the House of Representatives, make up the United States Congress, the legislature within the federal government of the United States. The Senate, similar to our Senate, has 100 seats; two for every US state. These seats are taken by senators, who are elected for six years. About a third of the Senate is renewed every two years. This year, during the midterms 35 seats to be filled again. Right now, the vote ratio between Republicans and Democrats in the Senate is equal (50-50). The Vice President of the United States – Kamala Harris – presides over the Senate and, in the event of an equal number of senators, can also cast one vote. However, this doesn’t happen often. The Senate has a number of important powers, such as passing legislation. Under Article 1 of the United States Constitution, the president cannot just enter into international treaties, with some exceptions, without the consent of the Senate. The Senate must also approve key appointments, such as Supreme Court and federal judges, ambassadors and cabinet members.

The House of Representatives is the other chamber of the United States Congress, the United States Parliament. The House of Representatives is comparable to the House of Representatives and consists of 435 members. The Democrats currently have a majority. The members are elected every two years in the by-elections. They are elected through a district system. This means that the country is divided into districts, based on the number of inhabitants. Each district has about the same number of inhabitants. The party that wins the majority in a given district wins the seat for that district. If Republicans get a majority in both the Senate and the House of Representatives, then President Joe Biden will be a paralyzed president for the next two years, who will still be able to assert his authority mainly by vetoing bills that allow him to veto bills. is not even. But even if the Democrats lose the House, it will be harder for Biden to rule anyway. Republicans can thwart legislation. But the smaller their majority, the more limited the possibilities. Moderate Republicans will undoubtedly not only vote against.