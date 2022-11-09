with videoThe battle for power in the US Senate could hardly be more exciting. Where the Republicans seem to take over the majority in the American House of Representatives, that is a different story for the Senate. In four states it is still unclear who will be elected in the midterm elections.
Republicans must win in three of the four states if they want to take control of the Senate. The counting of the votes is in full swing, but intermediate positions are coming through. In Wisconsin, Republican nominee Ron Johnson is ahead with 50.6 percent, compared to 49.2 percent for Democrat Mandela Barnes. In Nevada, Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto and Republican Adam Laxalt are very close, only 0.1 percentage point in favor of Laxalt.
Democrat Mark Kelly is far ahead of his rival Blake Masters in Arizona, with 56.3 percent versus 41.4 percent. Nevertheless, the analysts of the American news channel CNN dare There is no word yet on whether Kelly has finally won. Joe Biden had just as big a lead in the 2020 presidential election after counting the first votes, but in the days that followed Donald Trump got closer and closer. It ended up being pretty close, but Biden won the state.
Battle in Georgia
In Georgia, the two candidates are so close that it is even possible that there will be no winner. If neither of them reach the 50 percent mark, a new ballot will follow on December 6, under state rules. Democrat Raphael Warnock is narrowly ahead of Republican Herschel Walker, but both have not yet reached that mark.
If the Republicans win two of the four states and the Democrats win the other two, both parties will have 50 seats in the Senate. In that case, the vote of Vice President Kamala Harris is decisive and the Democrats retain the majority.
What does the Senate do?
The Senate, along with the House of Representatives, make up the United States Congress, the legislature within the federal government of the United States. The Senate, similar to our Senate, has 100 seats; two for every US state. These seats are taken by senators, who are elected for six years. About a third of the Senate is renewed every two years. This year, during the midterms 35 seats to be filled again.
Right now, the vote ratio between Republicans and Democrats in the Senate is equal (50-50).
The Vice President of the United States – Kamala Harris – presides over the Senate and, in the event of an equal number of senators, can also cast one vote. However, this doesn’t happen often.
The Senate has a number of important powers, such as passing legislation. Under Article 1 of the United States Constitution, the president cannot just enter into international treaties, with some exceptions, without the consent of the Senate. The Senate must also approve key appointments, such as Supreme Court and federal judges, ambassadors and cabinet members.
And the House of Representatives?
The House of Representatives is the other chamber of the United States Congress, the United States Parliament. The House of Representatives is comparable to the House of Representatives and consists of 435 members. The Democrats currently have a majority. The members are elected every two years in the by-elections. They are elected through a district system. This means that the country is divided into districts, based on the number of inhabitants. Each district has about the same number of inhabitants. The party that wins the majority in a given district wins the seat for that district. If Republicans get a majority in both the Senate and the House of Representatives, then President Joe Biden will be a paralyzed president for the next two years, who will still be able to assert his authority mainly by vetoing bills that allow him to veto bills. is not even. But even if the Democrats lose the House, it will be harder for Biden to rule anyway. Republicans can thwart legislation. But the smaller their majority, the more limited the possibilities. Moderate Republicans will undoubtedly not only vote against.
