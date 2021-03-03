B.Ayern-Schreck Holstein Kiel ended the fairy tale of Rot-Weiss Essen’s cup fairy tale thanks to an unauthorized penalty and reached the semi-finals of the DFB Cup for the first time in the club’s history. The second division soccer club eliminated Bayern Munich in the second round and won 3-0 (2-0) against Essen on Wednesday. In the second quarter-final attempt after 2012, it worked with the entry into the semi-finals.

The Kielers scored against the brisk outsider with a double hit within 113 seconds by Alexander Mühling (26th / foul penalty) and Janni Serra (28th). However, the penalty whistle to make it 0-1 was a clear mistake. “It’s a huge scandal for me,” scolded Essen’s CEO Marcus Uhlig during the break at Sky: “You wonder if everyone was asleep there. And i am sure. If the penalty isn’t there, the 2-0 won’t fall either. ”Joshua Mees scored the third goal in the 90th minute.

“We paid 20,000 euros for the installation of the video assistant, and now nothing happens,” said Uhlig later, “that was definitely not a penalty. That is a very blatant wrong decision ”, he will“ knock on the video assistant, maybe I’ll wake someone up ”. Coach Christian Neidhart was annoyed that the referee did not look at the scene again on the screen on the edge of the field. Even Kiel’s Fin Bartels admitted that his team was “lucky” in this scene.

“Makes our dreams come true”

Essen, the first cup winner after the Second World War in 1953 and a finalist in 1994, failed to reach the semi-finals as the second fourth division club after 1. FC Saarbrücken in the previous year despite a good performance and can now concentrate on the promotion fight. RWE is currently runner-up in Regionalliga West behind Borussia Dortmund’s U23s, three points behind and a less played game.

The Essen fans had placed a poster in the stadium with the inscription “Make our dreams come true – promotion. Berlin. Europe – RWE is back ”. Your team seemed determined to make that happen. After ten minutes, 4-0 corners were noted for the underdog. The Kielers, who were disturbed by rockets and fireworks in front of the team hotel at 3:30 a.m., found their way into the game better.

But they needed the penalty gift for leadership, and then followed up with ice cold. After the 0: 2 there was a minute-long fireworks display behind the RWE gate. After the break, the fourth division club tried everything again, but Kiel routinely rocked the result home and increased immediately before the end. “At the moment I’m completely flat and a little empty, but of course also happy,” said Kiel’s veteran Bartels and announced: “Today we’re going to have a beer or two.”