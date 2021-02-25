C.No chance at home: The famous series of medals for German ski jumpers ended with a weak performance at the World Championships in Oberstdorf, of all places. For the first time since 2013, the flying artists around local hero Katharina Althaus and Carina Vogt failed to make it onto the podium in the individual from the normal hill at a major event. Vogt was even close to tears after what she herself called the “debacle” and rank 30.

F + FAZ.NET complete Trust in our well-founded corona reporting and secure 30 days of free access to FAZ.NET. GET F + FREE NOW



Team colleague Althaus finished on Thursday on the Schattenberg as the best German only in tenth place. The Slovenian Ema Klinec secured the first ski jumping gold of the title fights in the Allgäu. Silver went to Maren Lundby from Norway, bronze went to Sara Takanashi from Japan. Despite the strong World Cup record in recent years, a medal for the team of national coach Andreas Bauer would have been a surprise. So far, the Germans have not made it onto the podium this World Cup winter. Many injuries threw the team back.

Vogt was particularly affected. The 2014 Olympic champion from Sochi tore her cruciate ligament before last season and had repeatedly struggled with new knee injuries. Jumps to 81 and 70 meters at the beginning of the World Cup left the 29-year-old completely dejected and stunned. “This sport is so beautiful and somehow so merciless,” she said on ARD. “It hurts a lot right now that it happens at a World Cup.”

Medal with the team?

Althaus could not show her skills either. The Allgäu, who was still confident after the unsuccessful qualification the day before, jumped only 91 and 98 meters. Already after the first round, they separated 18 meters from the leader Marita Kramer, who set a hill record with her set of 109 meters. Because of a failed landing in the second jump, the Austrian missed a medal in the end. The second jump gave Althaus some hope, she smiled again. Anna Rupprecht finished 14th, Juliane Seyfarth, who last attracted attention with a Playboy shoot, landed on 21st place.

After that there was great excitement. Austria’s Association (ÖSV) protested. In the second round, the jury shortened the run-up directly in front of the half-time leader Kramer, with the last jump the 19-year-old dropped out of the medal ranks. ÖSV President Peter Schröcksnadel suspected fraud because of this. “It’s a mess, it’s unbelievable, it’s manipulation. It was shortened for no reason, ”the 80-year-old told the“ Tiroler Tageszeitung ”.

In an official association announcement, the sporting director Mario Stecher is quoted: “The 95 percent of the hill size was not achieved in this round, but a shortening took place. Ultimately, Marita jumped in poor conditions. Our main concern is not to cancel the competition, but rather to ensure that people like those who were at the traffic lights or on the jury are no longer up there. “



Carina Vogt was even close to tears after the “debacle” she called herself and rank 30.

:



Image: dpa





Recently, the German jumpers had always presented themselves as absolute medal guarantors at World Championships or Olympic Games. At the World Championships two years ago in Seefeld, Althaus won silver in the individual and was even happy about gold in the team and mixed team. The first medal in 2021 should now be given with the team this Friday (5.15 p.m. on ARD and Eurosport). Althaus, Vogt & Co. also have an additional chance on the large hill, which is part of the World Championship program for the first time this year.

Olympic champion Carina Vogt was removed from the list for the team competition on Friday after her poor performance in the first individual World Cup. National coach Andreas Bauer nominated Anna Rupprecht, Juliane Seyfarth, Luisa Görlich and Katharina Althaus instead.