Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba: The Hinokami Chronicles is one of the most anticipated games for manganime fans this fall. And with this new gameplay trailer, CyberConnect2 presents the game’s Adventure mode, which will allow us to relive the most iconic events of the first season of the anime, combining battles in an arena with exploration, and varied game mechanics. All this available next October 15, on PC and consoles.