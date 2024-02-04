Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

The players, Danielle Collins, Heather Watson and Ashlyn Kruger, have booked their places in the main draw of this year’s Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open, which is presented by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council. The second day of competition included the final round of qualifying matches.

The main draw matches for the WTA 500 points tournament begin tomorrow with the participation of Emma Raducano, Marie Bouzkova, Caroline Garcia, Sorana Cirstea, Beatriz Haddad Maya, and Qi Yue Wang.

Today, the focus was on the final round of qualifying matches, and there were some great performances that the audience enjoyed under the Abu Dhabi sky.

Watson's match, the Grand Slam champion, against Spain's Rebecca Massarova, took a similar pattern to her opening match yesterday, as the British player returned to the lead after falling behind by a set.

Masarova won the first set 6-3, and although the second set was exciting until the end, Watson prevailed in an entertaining tiebreak. As for the third set, it was completely one-sided, as the 2016 Wimbledon mixed doubles champion combined quality and consistency, which took the match away from her opponent, winning in the end 3-6, 7-6, 6-1, and qualifying for the round of 32 against Jelena. Ostapenko from Latvia.

After winning her first qualifying match in two straight sets on the opening day, American Collins did not seem in any real danger against Czech Linda Fruvertova, and in the end she scored a fairly direct victory 6-4, 6-3. Thus, four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka is preparing to face her fellow 2022 Australian Open finalist.

As for American Kruger, after winning the first set 7-5, she won six games without a response against Italian Lucia Bronzetti to qualify for the main draw, where she will play with her compatriot Bernarda Pera, who defeated Spanish Sara Sorribes Tormo in two straight sets.

Today's qualifying lineup was completed with the addition of Czech Linda Noskova and Frenchwoman Diane Barry, who won in straight sets in their matches against Spain's Cristina Buka and Japan's Mai Hontama, respectively.

On the other hand, on the second day of the tournament held at the International Tennis Complex in Zayed Sports City, there were a group of activities outside the court, in which a number of female players participated.

In celebration of Children's Day at the tournament, youngsters were invited to participate in workshops hosted by Tennis 360, where players, Bouzkova and Barry, trained attendees on basic tennis skills designed to encourage participation and passion for the sport.

Afterwards, Romanian Sorana Cirstea conducted a question-and-answer session with the ball-collecting children as a way to show appreciation for their efforts on the field.

Caroline Garcia and Barbora Krejkova showcased their culinary talents as part of a cooking demonstration at Shangri-La, while Knott hosted a number of arts and crafts classes at the Championship Village.