Chancellor Olaf Scholz asked questions from citizens. He received a sticker from the audience – and addressed the slogan to Putin. This causes a stir on X.

Dresden – During his visit to Saxony, Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) had the citizens' dialogue in his diary on Thursday evening. For 90 minutes he answered questions from citizens in Dresden and gave insights into his thinking – including the war in Ukraine. But one answer in particular caused a stir on social media.

“Diplomats instead of grenades”: Scholz reads out the slogan and addresses it to Russia

A participant from the audience gave Scholz a sheet of stickers with the slogan “Diplomats instead of grenades” – with the request that he pass it on to his Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens). The Chancellor was visibly irritated, but then said with a raised fist: “Yes, diplomats instead of grenades is the sentence that we are chanting together towards the Kremlin in Moscow.”

Putin doesn't want diplomacy, said Chancellor Olaf Scholz in a public discussion in Dresden. © picture alliance/dpa | Sebastian Kahnert

This caused a stir on Platform X (formerly Twitter). Video clips circulating showed Scholz quoting the slogan. The Chancellor received criticism for his reaction because the slogan is particularly chanted at pro-Russia demonstrations. Scholz turned the sentence around and addressed it to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Other X users laughed at him and were certainly intimidated.

Excitement about Scholz's sentence: speaker has to explain the context

Many users defended Scholz. They complained that the videos lacked context. Government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit explained the circumstances of Scholz's statement on Thursday evening and made it clear that it was stickers from the audience. “The Chancellor quotes the slogan – with the addition that the demand should be addressed to Moscow,” he wrote on X.

Taurus cruise missile: Scholz cancels, Greens demand further deliveries

At the beginning of the week, Scholz clearly rejected the delivery of Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine. Baerbock's Greens, on the other hand, are pushing for the weapon system to be delivered with a range of 500 kilometers. The Green Party's greater openness to the delivery of new weapons systems to Ukraine, which is under attack by Russia, may have been reflected in the event participant's request to pass the slogan on to Baerbock.

Peace talks: Scholz in contact with Putin, who doesn't want diplomacy

In the public discussion, Scholz emphasized that such decisions must be carefully considered. After all, a wrong operation could also hit a specific target in Moscow. On the subject of a peaceful solution, Scholz recounted how often he was asked questions about diplomatic efforts. Of course he would be in contact with Putin – but he doesn't want diplomacy. (dpa/hk)