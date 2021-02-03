A.The morning after, the excitement was still not gone. The debate about Borussia Dortmund’s winning goal continued. Erling Haaland stood against SC Paderborn in a position that is considered an offside position. However, according to the rules, only those who are actively involved in the game or who influence the opponent with their behavior, e.g. obscuring the goalkeeper’s view, are punishable as offside.

The problem with the correct assessment of the scene by referee Tobias Stieler and the video assistant Matthias Jöllenbeck was different: The question had to be answered whether the Paderborn player Svante Ingelsson with his tackle to the ball after Thomas Delaney’s pass Haaland had intentionally intervened – a so-called Deliberate Play.

It is irrelevant how strong the contact is or whether the flight / taxiway of the ball changes significantly. According to an official Twitter message from the Bundesliga referee, Stieler had the perception “that the player Ingelsson canceled the offside position of BVB player Erling Haaland by consciously touching the ball”. This could not be refuted beyond doubt by the TV pictures – the decision therefore remained.

Thus, according to the video assistant referee protocol, there was no reason for Stieler to carry out a review on the sidelines: there was no clear wrong decision – and the referee had not overlooked any serious incident. “He felt contact with the ball on the field, that is, saw and / or heard it,” said Alex Feuerherdt from the referee podcast “Collinas Erben” to the Sport Information Service: “This removed a possible offside position for Haaland. Since the video assistant could not clearly refute this, there was no reason for an intervention. “

After the game, Steffen Baumgart’s colossal volcanic eruption lasted 15 seconds longer than the agonizingly tough video evidence. After the VAR drama in Dortmund, the SC Paderborn coach thundered and snorted in a hoarse voice in 5:02 minutes passionately against referee Stieler – regardless of the consequences: “I’m curious to see if I’ll get a letter from the DFB now.”

He will, but without personal punishment. The control committee of the German Football Association announced on Wednesday that it would “not initiate any proceedings with the approval of the DFB Sports Court”. However, Baumgart was advised in writing to “moderate himself in his choice of words in the future and to think about his role model function as a trainer”. In the event of repetition, there could otherwise be a charge before the sports court.

Baumgart had talked himself into a rage at the ARD microphone according to all the rules of the art and spoke from the heart of many viewers. “An absolute cheek” is Stieler’s approach, he grumbled, and he talked about disrespect and the little ones, who are always “kicked in the ass” anyway, about a football that makes itself “a monkey”. “We stand there and freeze our asses off for minutes. This is about two million for us! I’m not a stock corporation, we fight for every tired mark! “

4:47 minutes after the 95th minute, the confirmation of Haaland’s winning goal to make BVB 3-2 after extra time was drawn. After the DFB Cup round of 16 it was about the subtleties of the rules. On a further level, also about whether the rules of the game are still understandable for the fan. But Baumgart was most angry that Stieler no longer looked at the pictures on the sidelines: “It’s getting ridiculous. Respect also means looking at the shit. “

Ingelsson had tried halfway to stop the ball with a tackle. If he touched the ball – no offside. Did he not touch him – offside. “I definitely know that he touched him, I heard it all the way back,” assured BVB defender Emre Can. In Rule 11 it says: “A player does not gain an advantage from an offside position if he receives the ball from an opposing player who plays the ball on purpose.” The Paderborn player can be assumed to have intent, after all he actively went to the ball trying to prevent the pass on Haaland.

Baumgart and his men arrived home at 2:30 in the rain in the rain, however, completely frustrated. The Paderborn team felt they had been deprived of the reward for an extremely passionate performance. The irony was that it would not have been overtime without the so-called video evidence: Stieler recognized Haaland’s alleged 3: 1 in the fifth minute of stoppage time and instead imposed a penalty for Paderborn – after studying the video images.