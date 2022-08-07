NAfter brief excitement about a suspicious vehicle with the engine running near the stadium of the Bundesliga soccer club Borussia Dortmund, the police quickly gave the all-clear. “Right now there is no need to worry. There is no danger here, ”said a spokeswoman for the Dortmund police on Saturday evening of the German Press Agency.

Because of the vehicle on the stadium forecourt, the 81,365 spectators of the Bundesliga top game between BVB and Bayer Leverkusen (1:0) were not allowed to leave the arena immediately after the final whistle. From five minutes before the end of the game, it was announced several times in the interior that “due to a police operation outside the stadium” all fans must remain on their seats. Almost half an hour after the final whistle, the situation slowly cleared up and the fans were allowed to leave the arena with a delay.

A person could be identified who could be assigned to the suspicious vehicle in parking lot E3. “According to the current status of the investigation, there was never any danger from either the vehicle or the owner,” the police said. The person was found and questioned by the police in the stands of the stadium. The engine was running due to a technical defect.

“At 6:40 p.m. the police officers discovered an unlocked car whose engine was running,” said a police press release late on Saturday evening: “In the vehicle itself there were two empty holsters for firearms.” In the course of further investigations it was determined that that the owner of the vehicle is in possession of a small firearms license.

The officials had previously reported on Twitter: “A suspicious vehicle with a running engine was found in the area of ​​parking lot E3.” At that time, “it could not be ruled out” that “this vehicle could pose a threat.”







The spectators were initially not allowed to leave the arena “so that the police measures can be carried out undisturbed.” It remained quiet in the stadium and people followed the instructions of the police. The officials expressly praised this behavior.