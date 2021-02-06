Nearly 200 million women in the world are affected by excision or female genital mutilation. An international day, February 6, is dedicated to this scourge which is particularly prevalent in Asia, in the Middle East or in the Sahel. In Senegal, 26% of women are victims and the practice is coming back because of the pandemic.

Yet cOpping, sewing, mutilating the sex of women are totally prohibited practices in Senegal, but culture and tradition willingly circumvent the law while no religious text mentions the subject. As a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, these kinds of practices are coming back at a gallop. “Who says pandemic, says closure of schools and who says closure of schools, says young girls at home in villages with an increase in marriages“, explains Camille Romain des Boscs, of the World Vision association, which works on the subject.

Genital mutilation is part of the preparation for marriage of young girls and according to World Vision, there is a 30% increase in child marriages in Senegal due to the pandemic. “It puts a stop to years of progress in the fight against female genital mutilation“, regrets Camille Romain des Boscs.

The economic crisis is also pushing excisors to offer their services to earn money in places where the practice was in decline.