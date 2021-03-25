Excision of a large tumor from the eye of an Egyptian young man

Doctors removed a large swelling from the eye of an Egyptian young man after a complex surgery that took 13 hours, according to the Al-Ahram Gate website.

The young man, Ahmed Samir, entered the operating room at the Nasser Institute, yesterday, Wednesday, at twelve in the afternoon, and was discharged at one in the morning of the following day.

Doctors said that Ahmed was the most difficult steps in this rare operation, which is the first of its kind in Egypt.

Doctors confirmed that an “arteriovenous malformation” led to the tumor, which kept increasing in size until it formed a heavy mass over the left eye, blocking vision and distorting facial features.

The doctors explained that they removed 80% of this rare tumor, which can be described as a medical miracle for this complex case.

After leaving the operating room, Ahmed’s mother tried to enter the intensive care room in which he was located to check on him. However, the doctors’ instructions were clear not to allow a visit.