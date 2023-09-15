The excise taxes on fuel contribute to greatly increasing the price of gas he was born in diesel. Italian motorists are the ones most harassed and annually contribute to the state coffers in the order of 73 billion lire, including tax, excise duties on fuel, VAT and Ipt. According to the data Assoutients Italy is in 3rd place in Europe for diesel prices, but without taxes our country is among the cheapest in Europe (20th place). Taxes impact the 56% on the final price of petrol at the pump.

Fuel excise duties

The excise taxes on fuel they are taxes imposed on fuel used in vehicles introduced in 1973, following the energy crisis. These are indirect taxes that apply to fuels at the time of importation, production or sale and are added to theVAT at 22%. They are well 19 excise duties on fuel which burden the pockets of Italian motorists.

These taxes are applied on petrol, diesel, methane and LPG by the Government and are an integral part of tax revenues also from many other countries. The main objective of fuel excise taxes is to generate revenue for the state, but they can also be used as a tool to influence consumer behavior, for example by encouraging the use of more environmentally friendly fuels or by discouraging the excessive use of vehicles.

Excise duties on fuel today

Today we are back to talking about excise duties on fuel with an isurge in prices at the pumpwith diesel, petrol and methane having crossed the threshold of 2 euros per litre.

FUEL Excise tax €/litre Gas 0.7284 Diesel 0.6174 LPG 0.13872 Methane 0.0049 Values ​​of excise duties on petrol, diesel, LPG and methane fuels

The LPG and the methane they are subject to a lower excise duty than petrol and diesel because they are considered more sustainable fuels from an environmental point of view.

Practical example of excise duty on 1 liter of petrol

What is the percentage of excise duty on 1 liter of petrol that costs €1.9/l? If the value of the excise duty is 0.7284the real cost of petrol without excise duty but with VAT is €1.1716/l and its weight in percentage is approximately l‘38%.

But let’s do 2 more calculations to go into detail also considering VAT.

First we find the price of petrol without VATthe taxable amount: €1.90 – 22% VAT (0.34€) = €1.56

The taxable cost of petrol, without VAT, is therefore €1.56/l from which the cost of the excise duty must be deducted 0.7284 €/l to have the real cost of petrol (without excise duties and without VAT): €0.8316/l equal to approximately 46%.

If on the cost of €1.9/l we consider taxes as a whole between excise duties and VAT, 0.7284+0.34=1.0684 (total taxes), then the tax percentage rises to 56%. In reality, VAT (tax) is applied to the price of fuel including excise duties, as can be seen from the invoices issued by distributors.

Fuel invoice VAT calculation

Fuel excise duties, how much do they contribute to the state coffers?

The additional state revenue generated by fuel excise taxes is used to finance various expenditure items in the state budget, including:

Road safety interventions

Interventions for environmental protection

Interventions to support businesses

According to data from Ministry of Economy and Financethe Italian State’s revenues from fuel excise duties were as follows:

2018: 29.3 billion euros

29.3 billion euros 2019: 29.8 billion euros

29.8 billion euros 2020: 28.5 billion euros

28.5 billion euros 2021: 30.9 billion euros

30.9 billion euros 2022: 31.6 billion euros

Total annual excise duties have been increasing in recent years with a peak of €31.6 billion in 2022. This increase is due to a number of factors, including:

The increase in fuel prices, which led to an increase in excise tax revenue per litre

The increase in fuel consumption, which was recorded in particular in 2022, following the end of restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic

In 2022, the Italian Government introduced a series of measures to reduce the burden of excise duties on fuels, in particular for petrol and diesel. These measures have led to a cut of excise duties 30.5 cents/litre for petrol and 28.4 cents/litre for diesel.

Composition of excise duties

Excise duties on petrol in Italy are made up of 19 entries, including 18 are of a fiscal nature and one is of an environmental nature. In Italy, the manufacturing excise duty is the most important excise duty item, and represents approximately 90% of the total excise duties, while the use or consumption excise duty is a minor excise duty item, which represents approximately 10% of the total.

TYPE OF EXCISE DUTY Cost €/l % manufacturing 0.72840 90% consumption 0.00156 2% import 0.00146 2% naval use 0.00228 3% aerial use 0.00228 3% railway use 0.00228 3% public use 0.00228 3% use for automotive purposes 0.00228 3% use on behalf of third parties 0.00228 3% use for road transport 0.00228 3% environmental Protection 0.00187 2% Excise composition between manufacturing, consumption and import

The excise tax for environmental protection was introduced in 2020 to finance measures to combat climate change. L’manufacturing excise dutyand is the most important while theconsumption excise tax it is an indirect excise duty item, which is applied at the time of purchase of fuel. L’import excise duty is an indirect excise duty item, which is applied at the time of import of fuel. The other excise duty items are of a fiscal nature, and are applied at the time of use of the fuel.

On 100 euros of petrol fuel, (e.g. on €1.9/l the excise duty is €0.7284/l or 38%)

Increase in EXCISE TAX on FUEL IN PAST YEARS

DATE INCREASE EVENT 1935 + 1.90 Lire/litre Abyssinia 1956 + 14 Lire/litre Suez crisis 1963 + 10 Lire/litre Vajont Dam 1966 + 10 Lire/litre Arno flood in Florence 1969 + 10 Lire/litre Belice earthquake 1976 + 100 Lire/litre Friuli earthquake 1980 + 75 Lire/litre Irpinia earthquake 1982 +100 Lire/litre UN Mission Lebanon 1983 +105 Lire/litre UN Mission Lebanon 1996 +22 Lire/litre UN Mission Bosnia End 2003 + 33 Lire/litre (€0.017/litre) By contract for road and tram drivers Feb 2005 +10 lire/litre (+0.005 €/litre) Renewal of public bus fleet 04/06/2011 + €0.0073/litre Entertainment Fund Financing (FUS) 01/06/2011 + €0.0400/litre Immigrant landing emergency 01/07/2011 + €0.0019/litre Entertainment Fund Financing (Fus) 01/11/2011 +0.0110 €/litre Flood emergency 06/12/2011 +0.0990 €/litre Save Italy 06/06/2012 +0.0240 €/litre Emilia earthquake 11/08/2012 +0.0050 €/litre Manager bonuses + tax reductions in Abruzzo

(became structural from 1/1/2013) 01/03/2014 +0.0024 €/litre Coverage of some items of the Fare “Nuova Sabatini” decree 01/01/2015 -0.0024 €/litre Excise taxes on fuel

Fuel excise duties, why do we pay them?

Why do we pay excise duty on petrol and diesel? In financial science, excise duty means one tax on manufacture and sale of consumer products applied on the quantity of the product, rather than on its price (as happens with VAT). In the majority of countries in the world, the price of fuel is subject to excise duties, particularly in countries not producers.

In recent years there has been a lot of talk about abolishing the excise dutiesa topic used especially in electoral campaigns.

Among these and among the most incredible are the financing of war in Ethiopia of 1935-36from the Suez crisis from 1956for reconstruction after Vajont disaster in 1963for the reconstruction afterthe flood of Florence and that for the Belice earthquake in the second half of the 1960s.

As many as 19 excise duties weigh on the price of fuel in Italy

In conclusion, excise duties are to be weighed more than half on the total price of fuel. This is not the highest level of taxation ever Europe: Greece and France are on the same level as Italy, while in the Netherlands 67% of the cost of fuel is made up of taxes.

Who pays the excise tax on fuel to the State?

In Italy, the excise duty on fuel is paid to the State byCustoms agency and monopolies. The Customs and Monopolies Agency is an agency of Ministry of Economy and Finance who deals with collect excise and other taxes on consumer products by the subjects obliged to pay the excise duty on fuels: the producers, importers, distributors and traders of fuel.

The Customs and Monopolies Agency is responsible for controlling the payment of excise duty on fuel. In case of non-payment, the Agency may apply financial penalties.

In the specific case of the excise duty on fuels, the Customs and Monopolies Agency collects the excise duty from fuel distributors, who are required to pay the excise duty to the Agency by the 16th day of the month following that in which the excise duty was paid.

You might be interested in (in fact I recommend it):

👉 NEWS AND UPDATES DIESEL AND PETROL FUEL PRICES

👉 Updated fuel prices

👉 Fuel excise duties, real price of petrol and diesel

👉 Petrol and diesel for 1 euro, discounted price

👉 Diesel or diesel?

👉 How to refuel at the self-service yourself?

👉 How to pay for fuel at the self-service station

👉 New petrol and diesel fuel labels

👉 What do you think? Drop by FORUM and the Newsauto news from Google News

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK