Excise taxes on cigarettes and vape liquids will increase in Russia from March 1

Excise taxes on cigarettes and cigarettes, as well as liquid for vaping, will increase in Russia, follows from lawsigned by President Vladimir Putin at the end of January. It will come into effect on March 1st.

The document assumes that the rate for cigarettes and cigarettes is increased by 2 percent – up to 2,063 rubles per thousand pieces, plus 16 percent of the estimated cost calculated on the basis of the maximum retail price, but not less than 3,536 rubles per thousand pieces compared to 3,467 rubles before.

On liquids for electronic nicotine delivery systems, the excise tax will be increased by 11 percent, from 18 rubles per milliliter to 20. For tobacco and tobacco products intended for consumption by heating, the excise tax will also increase by almost 11 percent. The rate is now at the level of 8669 rubles per kilogram (previously the figure was 7839 rubles).

The current increase will be unscheduled, before that the excise tax was already raised on January 1. The law also provides for a further increase in rates in 2024 and 2025. As stated in the explanatory note to the bill, it involves “the establishment of a more equitable tax regulation aimed at maximizing the attraction of additional revenues from nicotine-containing products sent to the federal budget.”