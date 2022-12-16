The current reduction in excise duty on petrol, diesel and LPG was originally supposed to expire on December 31, which in the Netherlands would mean that there would still be a queue of cars from the pump to Berlin until 11:59 p.m. Fortunately, there will be no run on fuel on the last day of the year, because the reduction in excise duty on petrol, diesel and LPG will also remain in force in 2023.

The website of the national government reports that the reduction in excise duty as we know it will remain in force until July 2023. That makes a difference for people who go on holiday by car. For the period from 1 July to 31 December 2023, the cabinet proposes to see whether tax reduction is temporarily necessary.

The government website is currently still talking about plans: ‘If the House of Representatives and the Senate approve this proposal, it will take effect from 1 January 2023.’ No doubt confirmation will follow shortly. In any case, it sounds like a good plan not to raise excise duties from one to the other.

What is the discount on fuel excise duty on petrol and diesel in 2023?

The excise duty discount per liter is 17.3 cents for petrol, 11.1 cents for diesel and 4.1 cents for LPG. From July 1, 2023, the discount would be 8.65 cents for petrol, 5.55 cents for diesel and 2 cents for LPG. So only about half.

This article was originally posted in September 2022 and has been updated and reposted