It’s almost July 1 and then the excise duty will go up at the pump. That will be hoarding on June 30!

The Dutch filling station owners are preparing for a top week. The last week of June could just be a storm at the pump. At least that is what Beta, the gas station interest group, says.

Extra drivers are ready, stocks are replenished to the brim and the traffic controllers are ready. On July 1, the excise duty will go up again on petrol and diesel. A righteous Dutchman then of course fills up his fossil tank on Thursday 29 or Friday 30 June.

Up is up

Ewout Klok from Beta says to the always awake newspaper that hard work is being done and all leave have been revoked. But in the end it’s just over. You’re better off refueling earlier that week.

On the first of July, the excise duty rates for diesel, petrol and LPG will go up again. For petrol, for example, this means that a liter of E10 including VAT will become 16.7 cents more expensive. That can save only ten euros on a whole tank (7 euros for diesel drivers) and we expect that we frugal Dutch people will stand in line for that.

Energy crisis

Last year on April 1, fuel excise duties were lowered in an attempt to make the resulting energy crisis more bearable. Partly due to a certain gentleman who lives on a red square, prices on the energy market had shot up considerably.

The national recommended prices rose to about two and a half euros and that even made our helmsmen in The Hague a bit too crazy. The excise duty reduction will be reversed in two steps, as of July 1, 2023 and January 1, 2024. Although there is still hope for the plagued fossil driver for that second step.

The fact that the price difference for a full tank is so large means that filling station owners expect a large influx. Incidentally, they will also be looking forward to the return of fuel tourists in Belgium and Germany.

Financial problems

It is clear that the Dutch consumer is showing little enthusiasm. Nobody wants to pay more. The ANWB did in 2022 research to the high prices at the pump and reported that a quarter of motorists ran into financial problems due to the price increase. They therefore call the increase in excise duty incomprehensible.

Now that prices are rising again, these people are back at square one. For many motorists, there is no alternative to the car. Public transport only covers the Randstad and is certainly not cheap. Together with recent inflation on other products, the ANWB expects that this group will again be in dire straits if the price of the fruit at the pump rises again.

Even more misery

In addition to the increase in excise duty, our government has also decided that petrol and diesel should be further mixed with biofuels. Then your car emits less. It may also break down sooner and your car will drive less economically, but that should not spoil the fun. The liter price can then just go up another 5 to 10 cents. All this depends on the fuel and how much we have to mix.

Father stands

Just for the sake of completeness, how was it again? For every liter of fuel, more than half of the price consists of excise duty and VAT. For every euro of fossil you throw into your tank, about 62 cents goes to your father. And that is becoming more and more.

Photo: Gijs Dekker

