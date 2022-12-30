Motorists who travel the Italian motorways every day for work reasons could soon come to terms with one sting not indifferent. This is because uncomfortable news is arriving from two different directions: on the one hand, starting next January 1st, there will be an increase in the price of fuel, since the discount on excise duties currently in force until December 31st will disappear, on the other it is plausible to expect a increase in tollsloudly requested by Aiscat which complains that in Italy since 2018 motorway tolls have not undergone any increase, contrary to the provisions of current legislation.

Let’s start with the excise issue. Because, as recalled by Il Sole 24 Ore, with the November provision called “Urgent measures regarding excise duties on fuel and support for local authorities and the territories of the Marche affected by exceptional weather events” the discounts were already been halved, passing from the 25 cent cut which was equivalent to a discount of 30.5 cents to the distributor to a 15 cent cut, the equivalent of 18.3 cents less, while now there will be a total cancellation. The sting risk is very high: Codacons points out in fact that only the halving of the discounts on excise duties has led to an increase in spending equal to +6.1 euros per full tank, +146 euros per year per motorist in the case of two full tanks per month, and +220 euros in case of 3 full tanks per month. So what would happen if the concessions were (as they presumably will be) eliminated altogether? Codacons is always the one who sums up: the greatest expense would be 9.15 euros for a full mealwhile on an annual basis +219.6 euros.

As for the increase of motorway tollswe know for sure that the solution is being examined by the government: it was Aiscat who announced it, which made it known that “the requests for remodulation of the toll system by the motorway concessionaires are at the moment to the evaluation of the competent ministries who are analyzing all the components of a very complex toll system, including macroeconomic assessments on the impact of any increases granted”.