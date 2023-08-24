eyal berkover, a reality boy who went through the ranks of ‘Combate’ and ‘Esto es guerra’, accused Alfredo Benavides and André Castañeda of pedophiles through their social networks. The model indicates that he witnessed illegal acts during his stay in Peru, but received threats. Recently, the Israeli boy shared the photos of the characters he accused of being pedophiles and asked his followers: “Tag them, because I can’t, I’m blocked,” the text reads.

Eyal Berkover’s Instagram post. Photo: Instagram

What did Eyal Berkover say about Alfredo Benavides?

It all started when Twitter user, They Tell Me Straw, gave his opinion on the alleged romance between Alfredo Benavides and Gabriela Serpa. At that time, the Israeli model spoke out. “I did not think that Gabriela Serpa could like fat Benavides. She so fit and he so fat. But after seeing how she loses her temper with every word that comes out of the chubby’s mouth, it is more than clear that Benavides has a crush on him! ”, Wrote the popular user MeDicenPajita.

About this, eyal berkover he responded and surprised netizens with his statements. “He is a pedophile, he had parties with underage girls, André Castañeda and people from ‘Bienvenida la tarde’. I say this because they invited me when I was ‘friend’ with them. Disgusting, party with many drugs and many drinks. I still don’t know how he has no complaints. Maybe they paid kickbacks.”

The influencer also added that he had a fight with Alfredo Benavides and, after what happened, he threatened him. “He threatened to send me people who hit me because I told him he’s a sh*t of a person, and what it does is not legal. And he told me that in Peru everything is legal and that I better not mess with him because it will hurt me, ”she said in his post.

What did André Castañeda reply to Eyal Berkover?

Andre Castaneda He did not take long to speak out and spoke with a local media outlet about the accusations against him. “If you have proof, present it. He is a poor picón who can’t stand being taken out of the country. It’s easy to smear when you’re not in the country and you’re not coming back. He is surely defaming to see if someone gives him a few dollars for making a scandal, ”he told Trome.

Poly Ávila’s ex-partner also called Eyal Berkover a “coward”. “The coward is not in Peru, he would never say that being here because he is a coward”, he added.

André Castañeda was a member of the reality show ‘Combate’. Photo: diffusion

What did Rodrigo González say after Eyal’s statements?

The ‘Love and Fire’ program took a few minutes to broadcast Eyal Berkover’s strong complaint against André Castañeda and Alfredo Benavides. Given this, the host of the program Rodrigo González was surprised and advised Jorge Benavides’s brother to pronounce himself on the subject so that he could discharge it.

“Eyal is telling something that he has to take care of. I also think that Alfredo must speak out, give his release because this is something serious,” he said.