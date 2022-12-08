The prisoner exchange of the American basketball star Brittney Griner and the Russian arms dealer Viktor Boet has been negotiated at the highest diplomatic levels in recent months and this evening (Dutch time) on an abandoned concrete runway in Abu Dhabi was brought to life. There Griner and Boet came face to face.
#Exchanged #prisoners #Griner #Boet #stand #face #face #abandoned #airstrip #Abu #Dhabi
The Interview – María Teresa Blandón: “I am one of the many Nicaraguan victims of repression”
In this edition of La Interview we spoke with Maria Teresa Blandón, Nicaraguan activist, human rights defender, sociologist and director...
Leave a Reply