After 10 years in an American prison, businessman Viktor Bout finally returned to his homeland . December 8 he was traded for US basketball player Brittney Griner , which was threatened in Russia with a 9-year term. The procedure took place at the airport in Abu Dhabi. According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, Moscow led a lengthy negotiation process with Washington, which initially categorically refused dialogue. on the inclusion of a Russian in the exchange scheme. Nevertheless, on Thursday evening, Viktor Bout’s family had already left to meet him. Relatives did not know that their long-term nightmare would end on this very day: they only had time to cook dinner and collect warm clothes for Viktor .

“I’m very happy! So many years…»

On December 8 at Abu Dhabi airport during an exchange Victor Bout and Brittney Griner walked past each other on the runway heading for a transplant. The role of the mediator, by the way, was played not only by the UAE, but also by Saudi Arabia. The Foreign Ministries of the countries reported on the overall success in a joint statement. Landing of the plane with the Russian is scheduled for 23.00 Moscow time.

— These emotions cannot be expressed in words. We didn’t know anything . You wait for snow, and it – once, and falls, – Viktor’s wife Alla But told Izvestia before leaving for the airport.

According to her, for five years they have been doing repairs in the apartment – they wanted to be in time for their return. “Apparently, now he will finish it himself. They took him warm clothes. I know he’s in the same T-shirt. Cooked cutlets and pilaf she added.

The mother of the Russian could not restrain her emotions. “ How can you wait so long? What did he do?” she exclaimed, talking to Izvestia. The woman also confirmed that until recently, the family did not know that Victor would return home. “It has been talked about for a long time, but no one knew when it would happen. I’m very happy! So many years…,” added Raisa But.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, Moscow has been engaged in a lengthy negotiation process with Washington. He initially categorically refused a dialogue on the inclusion of a Russian in the exchange scheme. . However, as a result of the efforts made, the Russian citizen was nevertheless returned to his homeland, the department noted.

Ombudsman of the Russian Federation Tatyana Moskalkova said that this exchange can be called a New Year’s gift. “ A feeling of joy, I think, that overwhelms everyone who followed the fate of this absolutely wonderful person. who fell victim to American insinuations,” she said, emphasizing that the Russian intelligence services played a major role in the exchange negotiations.

Help “Izvestia” Russian businessman Viktor Bout was detained in Thailand in 2008 and then handed over to the United States. In 2012, he was sentenced to 25 years in prison on charges of illegally supplying weapons and supporting terrorism. The Russian pleaded not guilty to any of the charges.

In his last interview with Izvestiya, Viktor Booth said that he no longer even believed in the possibility of an exchange . On the day her husband returned, Alla But said that two days ago he did not know about it.

Viktor Bout’s lawyer Alexei Tarasov told Izvestia that his the client was legally exchanged according to the same formula as the Russian pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko .

— This was not an exchange under a convention on the transfer of convicted persons, but an exchange of already released citizens – both Bout and Greiner were pardoned . It is noteworthy that this is a one-for-one exchange. Initially, the US asked to exchange two Americans for a Russian. Although the exchange should be equivalent, – added the lawyer.

He later also revealed that the official pardoning document for Bout would likely be released on 9 December.

Konstantin Yaroshenko, who also spent many years in an American prison, told the media on December 7 that he and Viktor Bout were slandered by one team of American intelligence services. . “I am very glad that our authorities have achieved a return to their homeland. Feelings ripple through me. I am happy for his family,” Yaroshenko told Izvestia.

Help “Izvestia” Konstantin Yaroshenko was exchanged for US citizen Trevor Reedy in April of this year. Yaroshenko was arrested in Liberia in 2010 on charges of preparing to transport large quantities of cocaine and taken to the United States. On September 7, 2011, an American court sentenced him to 20 years in prison.

Victor Bout, meanwhile, was even invited to a meeting of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs . This was stated by its head and leader of the Liberal Democratic Party, Leonid Slutsky, even before the plane with Bout landed. However, a member of this committee, Maria Butina, told Izvestia that Viktor Bout himself must decide whether he needs a political career after what he’s been through. “Now he needs to be with his family,” the deputy said.

Recall that Maria Butina also served a sentence in an American prison (in 2019 she was accused of working as a foreign agent without registration in the States). At the same time, commenting on the return of Bout, she said: that this is “an incredible victory for our country, contrary to the position of the United States and all the circumstances.”

“America’s Capitulation”

US President Joe Biden phoned the American athlete on her way home in the presence of her relatives. . He later made an emergency address. The head of the White House noted that the release of Brittney Griner was preceded by “rigorous and intense negotiations” with Russia, but the efforts “never stopped.” According to him, she will return to the US “within 24 hours.” Britney Greiner “represents the best in America,” said the American leader .

The basketball player had to spend nine years in a Russian penal colony on drug smuggling and possession charges after hash oil was found in her luggage.

At the end of July, the heads of the US and Russian Foreign Ministries held a telephone conversation for the first time since the start of the NWO. The topic of discussion was just the exchange of prisoners. Then US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken offered to exchange Viktor Bout for Britney Griner and American businessman Paul Whelan , convicted in Russia for espionage. In Russia, such an exchange was called unequal.

At the end of December 2018, Paul Whelan was detained by the FSB of Russia in the room of the Metropol Hotel in Moscow “during a spy operation.” Her details were not disclosed. The Investigation Department of the FSB of Russia opened a criminal case against Whelan under article 276 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Espionage”). On June 15, 2020, the Moscow City Court found the American guilty and sentenced him to 16 years in a strict regime colony.

After the news about the exchange of Booth for Greiner Paul Whelan’s brother told the media that their family was already poised for disappointment . The US authorities notified them in advance that they would not include Whelan on the exchange list. Nevertheless, the American’s lawyer, Vladimir Zherebenkov, said that negotiations on his account are continuing at the level of the special services.

Bloomberg, citing sources, claims that Moscow did not want to discuss the exchange of Paul Whelan. “So Joe Biden had to choose between bringing Griner back or a draw” the agency writes.

At the same time, those who really consider Viktor Bout an “arms dealer” call the exchange for a basketball player who was caught with hash oil incommensurable. In particular, Former U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton Says Exchange Means “America’s Surrender” .

At a press conference, Joe Biden said that the US “has not forgotten about Paul Whelan” and will continue to negotiate in good faith, trying to secure his release from Russia.

Will continue to work

Director of the Franklin Roosevelt Foundation for the Study of the United States (MSU), Americanist Yuri Rogulev suggests that the exchange of Bout for Greiner can hardly be considered the “beginning of a positive movement” in relations between the two countries .

“Negotiations on this issue have been going on for a long time, this is the result of more than one year. The United States set a condition – to rescue more Americans from Russian places not so remote. They asked for Bout, two or three people. In the end, the one-on-one scheme worked. But one can hardly count on the fact that the current case will seriously change something. – said the expert to Izvestia.