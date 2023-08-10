Thursday, August 10, 2023
Exchange rates | The rate of the Argentine peso fell to an all-time low on the unofficial market

August 10, 2023
In Argentina’s popular informal market, one US dollar was worth 600 Argentine pesos on Wednesday.

Argentina the currency peso fell unofficially to its lowest value ever on Wednesday, reports news agency Reuters.

The US dollar is widely used in Argentina as a currency in the parallel market. In the unofficial market, the value of the peso weakened to 600 pesos per one dollar on Wednesday.

According to the official exchange rate, one dollar was equivalent to 284.14 pesos on Tuesday. As recently as ten years ago, one dollar was worth just over five pesos.

Inflation is still big in Argentina; it has increased this year to more than one hundred percent year-on-year. In June, the country’s key interest rate was raised to 97 percent.

On the ground primaries will be held on Sunday, where the candidates for the October presidential elections will be chosen. One there are candidates the country’s finance minister Sergio Massa.

