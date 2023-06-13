The dollar exchange rate on the Moscow exchange exceeded 84 rubles for the first time since April 2022

At the beginning of the trading day on Tuesday, June 13, the dollar rose above 84 rubles, which was the maximum since April last year. The euro has broken through the mark of 90 rubles, and the yuan is storming the level of 11.8 rubles, according to data Moscow exchange.

By the middle of the day, the ruble has compensated for a third of the fall, but is still at a level that exceeds analysts’ expectations at the beginning of the month. The dollar costs 83.67 rubles, the euro – 90.24 rubles, and the yuan – 11.7 rubles.

Oil prices refuse to rise

The Russian currency was under pressure from falling oil prices. Following the June 4 OPEC+ meeting, Saudi Arabia announced a voluntary production cut of another 1 million barrels per day, expecting such a volume to stabilize the market.

However, against the background of the fact that not a single partner in the deal supported her initiative, the effect of the announcement quickly faded to naught. A week later, the cost of Brent fell below $72 per barrel.

The cost of Russian oil is not officially announced, however, in accordance with practice, it is determined as the price of Brent minus a certain discount. Accordingly, world quotes affect the income of domestic companies.

Trend for six months

The depreciation of the ruble has been going on since December 2022, when Western sanctions against Russian oil came into force. In some periods, the ruble strengthened, but in general, the weakening trend is stable, there are no prerequisites for its change.

The cost of the Russian currency, due to the current restrictions of the Central Bank, directly depends on the volume of dollars, euros and yuan that exporters offer on the market. The decline in oil and gas revenues of the budget, which the Ministry of Finance reports every month, speaks of a drop in company revenues.

Related materials:

Analysts of Alfa-bank do not rule outthat by the end of the summer the dollar may rise up to 90 rubles. They note that imports in monetary terms are recovering faster than expected.

In other words, suppliers need more currency to pay for foreign goods, which may be due to both an increase in supply volumes and an increase in the cost of imports. The second option is supported by numerous reports from transport companies about the problems they face when trying to move goods for parallel imports through countries with previously established logistics.

The transition to national currencies will not have an impact

The growth of trade in yuan, including the supply of oil to third countries with payment in Chinese currency, does not make the dollar and euro less significant. The movement of the exchange rates of these currencies relative to each other is minimal in world markets, so if the ruble weakens against all other currencies, then it cannot grow against the rest.

Related materials:

At the same time, the transition to national currencies may weaken the offer on the market if suppliers have difficulties with the withdrawal of funds received. Such a problem arose, for example, when India bought Russian oil for rupees. Due to the peculiarities of local regulation, the currency has to be stored in local banks, therefore, it will not be possible to withdraw it to the Moscow Exchange and increase the supply.

Analysts expected a smaller drop

Since the beginning of June, analysts have indicated that there are no reasons for the strengthening of the ruble, but their forecasts for weakening were also moderate. In particular, Ph.D. in economics, financial analyst Mikhail Belyaev believed that the dollar would not rise above 82 rubles, and BitRiver analyst Vladislav Antonov called 83.5 rubles as the upper limit.

At the same time, following the meeting of the Board of Directors held on June 9, the Central Bank announced an increase in pro-inflationary risks, and the signal of a possible increase in the key rate in July became more pronounced. Indirectly, such rhetoric indicates the likelihood of the ruble reaching new lows, which will make imports more expensive and thus have an impact on price growth.