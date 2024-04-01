President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has expressed his position on the superiority of the Moral Economy compared to neoliberalism, highlighting the strength of the Mexican peso as evidence of this approach.

In a message on social networks, the president highlighted that the peso reached its highest level in nine years.

At the start of the second quarter of the year, the Mexican peso has shown a notable strength against the US dollarremaining at levels not seen since 2015.

Despite the upward pressure on the price of the dollar, the national currency is firmly held, pursuing the objective of reaching the floor of 16.50 units.

Very early in the morning of this Monday, April 1, the exchange rate remained stable and reached levels of 16.53 units per dollar.

The dollar index, which measures the dollar's strength against six other major currencies, was up 0.1 percent.

Today, Monday, April 1, 2024, the average exchange rate of the US currency in Mexico is: 1 Dollar = 16.5642 Pesos

Purchase 16.2073

Sale 16,921

This stability of the Mexican peso marks a solid start to the month after having registered an appreciation of almost 4 percent during the month of March.

This is how the dollar dawns in the bank of Mexico

Price of the dollar at purchase

Purchasing Entity

Claim 15.60

Azteca Bank 15.75

Bank of America 15.6986

Banorte 15.65

BBVA Bancomer 15.75

CIBank 16.91

Citibanamex 16.03

Multiva Financial Group 16.59

Inbursa 16.30

Monex 15.78

Go for more 16.00

Price of the dollar for sale

Sales Entity

Affirm 17.10

Banco Azteca 17.04

Bank of America 17.5131

Banorte 17.05

BBVA Bancomer 16.88

CIBank 16.91

Citibanamex 16.96

Multiva Financial Group 16.59

Inbursa 18.00

Monex 17.44

Go for more 17.2224

The US dollar or US dollar is the legal currency of the United States, its dependencies and other countries.

The dollar is the most important international reserve currency in the world and also the most used in international transactions.