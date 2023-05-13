He price of the dollar in Mexico, registers a slight drop, but remains at the levels registered at the beginning of yesterday’s session. He green ticket It seems to be slowly recovering from its fall against the Mexican peso and is trying to increase its value slowly but surely, since for several weeks the North American currency has fallen without brake in its cost within the country.

According to information from the Eldolar.info page A general overview of banking and the position of the dollar against the Mexican peso is appreciated. Today Saturday May 13, 2023, the dollar price It is placed at a national average value of $17.5586 Mexican pesos per unit on a national average, while the purchase value is $17.1275 and the sale value is $17.9897, which represents a slight drop in its value against the national currency.

In the same way, the indicated website informs that the dollar it registers a drop again and is positioned at 0.03%, which is equivalent to 0.0025 of a drop in the day, while the figures for the week respond to -1.25%, equivalent to -0.22, likewise, which the monthly panorama positions with numbers negative to a percentage of -2.23% equivalent to -0.38.

It is important to highlight that the dollar price, As well as that of other international currencies, it will always be affected by the international values ​​in which the currency is found, international pressures, as well as inflation or its power in the global market, as well as within the country the value that each entity bank offers for the US currency, that is why here we share a national overview of its value.

He dollar It is quoted at $17,613 pesos in national financial institutions such as the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF), the Tax Administration Service (SAT) and the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) $17.63 pesos this according to Friday’s fix.

Next, we will share the images of the value of the North American currency for some of the main banks that operate in the country, such as BBVA, Banorte, Banamex, Banco Azteca, Afirme, as well as some financial entities that maintain operations within Mexico.