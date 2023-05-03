Mexico. – The price of the dollar in Mexico registers a fall in its value against the Mexican peso. The us currency began this fourth month of the year falling to 17 Mexican pesos, which implies that the green ticket loses value again against the national currency. For some months the Mexican peso and the dollar they maintain a pressure that registers a significant drop in the currencies.

According to the information on the page eldolar.info A general overview of banking and the position of the dollar against the Mexican peso is appreciated. Today, Wednesday, May 3, 2023, the price of the dollar is placed at a national average value of $17.9294 Mexican pesos the unit in national average, while the value of purchase at $17.5481 and of sale at $18.3107which represents a drop in its value against the national currency.

In the same way, the indicated website reports that the dollar registers a decrease in comparison to the last day of yesterday of the -0.06%which is equivalent to -0.0115 of an increase in the day, while the figures in the week respond to -0.06%, equivalent to -0.01, likewise, that the monthly panorama positions with positive numbers a percentage of -0.06% equivalent to -0.01.

It is important to highlight that the price of the dollar, as well as that of other international currencies, will always be affected by the international values ​​in which the currency is found, international pressures, as well as inflation or its power in the global market, as well as within the country the value that each bank offers for the US currency, that is why here we share a national overview of its value.

The dollar is quoted in $18.0325 pesos in national financial institutions such as the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF), the Tax Administration Service (SAT) and the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) this according to Tuesday’s fix.

Next, we will share the images of the value of the american currency for some of the main banks that operate in the country, such as BBVA, Banorte, Banamex, Banco Azteca, Afirme, as well as some financial entities that maintain operations within Mexico.

Price of the dollar in the main financial institutions in Mexico