This Tuesday, July 25, 2023, the price of the dollar in Mexico maintains the market, breaking the barrier of 16 Mexican pesos. The US national currency maintains this rate of decline in the price of its green ticket Front of Mexican coin and some others since the end of last year and continues to fight to position itself as the strongest in the world.

According to the information provided by the web portal eldolar.infoIn recent weeks, the price of the dollar has fallen by 16 Mexican pesos, a barrier that has not been touched for some years.

He dollar price on a national average according to the indicated portal opened the day in $16,855 Mexican pesos the unit, as well as that the purchase value appreciates in $16.4453 and that of sale is appreciated in $17.2648which means a slight drop in the value of the green bill, after it reached 16 Mexican pesos.

In the same way, the indicated website reports that the dollar registers a decrease in comparison to the last day of yesterday of the 0.02%which is equivalent to 0.0034 of a decrease in the day, while the figures in the week respond to -0.5%, equivalent to -0.09 likewise, which the monthly panorama positions with positive numbers at a percentage of -1.61% equivalent to -0.28.

It should be noted that the price of the dollar, as well as that of other international currencies, will be affected by global values ​​and treaties, which take into account international pressures, inflation, the power of the currency in the global market, conflicts between nations, as well as the value offered by each bank within the country for the currency.

Price of the dollar in Mexico

The dollar is quoted in $16.8367 pesos in national financial institutions such as the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF), the Tax Administration Service (SAT) and the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) this according to Monday’s fix.

