This Tuesday, July 18, 2023, the price of the dollar in Mexico opens the market, breaking the barrier of 16 Mexican pesos. The US national currency maintains this rate of decline price of your green ticket Front of Mexican coin and some others since the end of last year and continues to fight to position itself as the strongest in the world.

According to the information provided by the web portal eldolar.infoIn recent weeks, the price of the dollar has fallen by 17 Mexican pesos, a barrier that has not been touched for some years.

The price of the dollar in national average according to the indicated portal opened the day in $16.8185 Mexican pesos the unit, as well as the purchase value is appreciated in $16.3892 and the one of sale is appreciated at $17.2479which means a significant drop in the value of the greenback, after it reached 16 Mexican pesos.

In the same way, the indicated website reports that the dollar registers a decrease in comparison to the last day of yesterday of the -0.03%which is equivalent to -0.0055 of a drop in the day, while the figures for the week respond to -0.25%equivalent to -0.04 likewise, which the monthly panorama positions with positive numbers at a percentage of -1.82% equivalent to -0.31.

It should be noted that the price of the dollar, as well as that of other international currencies, will be affected by global values ​​and treaties, where international pressures, inflation, the power of the currency in the global market, conflicts between nations are considered. , as well as the value offered by each bank within the country for the currency.

The dollar is quoted in $16.7858 pesos in national financial institutions such as the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF), the Tax Administration Service (SAT) and the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) this according to Monday’s fix.

Haven’t you taken a tour of Amazon? Look in THIS LINK your best products