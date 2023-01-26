Mexico. – The price of the dollar in Mexico registers an increase in its value against the Mexican peso. The green ticket It has fallen to 18 Mexican pesos for the first time in a long time, however, it continues to seek to recover, so it is expected that the price will continue to strengthen. US currency.

According to the information on the page eldolar.info A general overview of banking and the position of the dollar against the Mexican peso is appreciated. Today Thursday, January 26, 2023 the price of the dollar is placed at a national average value of $18,808 Mexican pesos the unit in national average, while the value of purchase at $18.4849 and of sale at $19.1411which represents a slight recovery in its value against the national currency.

We recommend you read:

In the same way, the indicated website informs that the dollar registers a slight increase again from 0%which is equivalent to 0.0009 of a small increase in the day, while the figures in the week respond to -0.05%equivalent to -0.09, likewise, that the monthly panorama positions with negative numbers a percentage of -3.01% equivalent to -0.58.

It is important to highlight that the dollar priceas well as that of other international currencies, will always be affected by the international values ​​in which the currency is found, international pressures, as well as inflation or its power in the global market, as well as within the country the value that each bank entity offers for the US currency, that is why here we share a national panorama of its value.

We recommend you read:

The dollar is quoted in $18.82 pesos in national financial institutions such as the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF), the Tax Administration Service (SAT) and the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) this according to Wednesday’s fix.

Next, we will share the images of the value of the american currency for some of the main banks that operate in the country, such as BBVA, Banorte, Banamex, Banco Azteca, Afirme, as well as some financial entities that maintain operations within Mexico.

Price of the dollar in the main financial institutions in Mexico