Mexico. – The price of the dollar in Mexico registers an increase in its value against the Mexican peso. The us currency continues fighting its position against the national currency, after the first week of the year it will register a drop to 18 pesos, maintaining a fight between the currencies, for which the green ticket will continue to seek its position before the Mexican peso.

According to the information on the page eldolar.info A general overview of banking and the position of the dollar against the Mexican peso is appreciated. Today Thursday, February 16, 2023 the price of the dollar is placed at a national average value of $18.5853 Mexican pesos the unit in national average, while the value of purchase at $18.2155 and of sale at $18.9551which represents an increase in its value against the national currency.

In the same way, the indicated website informs that the dollar records a rise compared to the last day of yesterday of the 0.04%, equivalent to 0.007 of a fall in the day, while the figures in the week respond to -0.73%equivalent to -0.14, likewise, that the monthly panorama positions with negative numbers a percentage of -1.03% equivalent to -0.19.

It is important to highlight that the dollar priceas well as that of other international currencies, will always be affected by the international values ​​in which the currency is found, international pressures, as well as inflation or its power in the global market, as well as within the country the value that each bank entity offers for the US currency, that is why here we share a national panorama of its value.

He dollar is quoted in $18.6428 pesos in national financial institutions such as the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF), the Tax Administration Service (SAT) and the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) this according to Wednesday’s fix.

Next, we will share the images of the value of the american currency for some of the main banks that operate in the country, such as BBVA, Banorte, Banamex, Banco Azteca, Afirme, as well as some financial entities that maintain operations within Mexico.

Price of the dollar in the main financial institutions in Mexico