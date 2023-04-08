He dollar price in Mexico, it remains at the levels registered at the beginning of the day yesterday, andthe green ticket remains against the Mexican peso and tries to increase its value slowly but surely, because for several weeks, the american currency has fallen without brake in its cost within the country.

According to the information on the Eldolar.info page, a general panorama of the bank and the position of the dollar against the Mexican peso. Today, Saturday, April 8, the price of the dollar is placed at a national average value of $18,151 Mexican pesos per unit on the national average, while the purchase value in $17.6544 and of sale at $18.6476which represents a slight fall in its value against the national currency.

In the same way, the indicated website informs that the dollar is maintained and is positioned in a constant way of 0.00%, while the figures for the week respond to 0.18, equivalent to 1%, likewise, that the monthly panorama positions with negative numbers to a percentage of .99% equivalent to 0.18.

It is important to highlight that the dollar priceas well as that of other international currencies, will always be affected by the international values ​​in which the currency is found, international pressures, as well as inflation or its power in the global market, as well as within the country the value that each bank entity offers for the US currency, that is why here we share a national panorama of its value.

He dollar It is quoted at $18.04 pesos in national financial institutions such as the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) $19,379 pesos according to Friday’s fix.

Next, we will share the images of the value of the North American currency for some of the main banks that operate in the country, such as BBVA, Banorte, Banamex, Banco Azteca, Afirme, as well as some financial entities that maintain operations within Mexico.