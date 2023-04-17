Mexico. – The price of the dollar in Mexico registers a decrease in its value against the Mexican peso. The us currency began this fourth month of the year falling to 17 Mexican pesos, which implies that the green ticket loses value again against the national currency. For some months the Mexican peso and the dollar have maintained a pressure that registers a significant drop in the currencies.

According to the information on the page eldolar.info A general overview of banking and the position of the dollar against the Mexican peso is appreciated. Today, Monday, April 17, 2023, the price of the dollar is placed at a national average value of $17,947 Mexican pesos the unit in national average, while the value of purchase at $17.4551 and of sale at $18,439, which represents a fall in its value against the national currency.

In the same way, the indicated website informs that the dollar registers a drop in comparison to the last day of yesterday of the -0.01%which is equivalent to -0.0011 of a decrease in the day, while the figures in the week respond to -0.01%, equivalent to -0.00, likewise, that the monthly panorama positions with positive numbers a percentage of -0.14% equivalent to -0.03.

It is important to highlight that the price of the dollar, as well as that of other international currencies, will always be affected by the international values ​​in which the currency is found, international pressures, as well as inflation or its power in the global market, as well as within the country the value that each bank offers for the US currency, that is why here we share a national overview of its value.

The dollar is quoted at $18.0415 pesos in national financial institutions such as the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) this according to Friday’s fix.

Next, we will share the images of the value of the american currency for some of the main banks that operate in the country, such as BBVA, Banorte, Banamex, Banco Azteca, Afirme, as well as some financial entities that maintain operations within Mexico.

Price of the dollar in the main financial institutions in Mexico