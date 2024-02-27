The expected scenario for the Brazilian exchange rate was stable in this week's Focus Market Report. The estimate for the exchange rate at the end of 2024 remained at R$4.93, compared to R$4.92 a month earlier. For 2025, the median remained at R$5.00, the same level as four weeks ago. The annual exchange rate projection published in Focus is calculated based on the average for the rate in December, and no longer on the value projected for the last business day of each year, as it was until 2020. With this, the BC hopes to bring greater accuracy for financial market exchange rate projections.



