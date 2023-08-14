Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/14/2023 – 9:38 am

The expected scenario for the Brazilian exchange rate this year deteriorated marginally in the Focus Market Report after weeks of more favorable expectations, according to the disclosure made this Monday, 14th, by the Central Bank.

The estimate for the exchange rate this year went from R$4.90 to R$4.93, from R$5.00 a month earlier. For 2024, the median remained at BRL 5.00, against BRL 5.05 four weeks earlier.

The annual exchange projection published in Focus is calculated based on the average for the rate in the month of December, and no longer on the value projected for the last business day of each year, as it was until 2020. With this, the BC hopes to bring greater precision for the exchange rate projections of the financial market.