Exchange of test tubes, woman operated on for a non-existent tumor: ASL condemned

One wrong operation for a tube swap. This is the serious case of medical malpractice that occurred at the Spaziani hospital in Frosinone, where a patient underwent invasive surgery on the basis of an erroneous diagnosis of malignant breast cancer. An operation that was actually useless, according to what was ascertained by the court, in the light of the expert report carried out by a consultant appointed by the judge.

The cause of the error, according to what Corriere della Sera reports, was an exchange of test tubes that contained the organic material taken to perform the breast biopsy. For this reason, the woman “underwent more invasive surgery, on the basis of the diagnosis of a malignant tumor”. She was actually suffering from a much less severe form, which did not require that type of surgery. In addition to impairing her physical appearance, the operation was followed by a long and painful recovery.

Hence the condemnation of the Healthcare Company, which will have to pay the patient 11,427 euros for the biological damage, plus another 1,500 euros for the damage from informed consent. In addition, the ASL will have to pay the costs of the technical expertise and legal fees, for a total of 20,264 euros.