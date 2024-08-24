Moskalkova: Most of those who returned from captivity were captured near Kursk

Russia has conducted a prisoner of war exchange with Ukraine, in which 115 conscripts have returned home. Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova said that most of those who returned were captured by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Kursk region.

All Russian military personnel are currently in Belarus

How reported The Russian Defense Ministry, within the framework of the negotiation process, 115 fighters were returned to Russia, 115 prisoners of war of the Ukrainian Armed Forces were handed over to Ukraine. At present, all Russian military personnel are on the territory of Belarus, they are receiving psychological and medical assistance, they are also contacting their relatives.

The servicemen will soon return to Russia, where they will undergo treatment and rehabilitation. The Defense Ministry also reported that the United Arab Emirates acted as a mediator in the negotiations.

Frame: Telegram channel Ministry of Defense of Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed the exchange. He said that Kyiv received soldiers from the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the National Guard, the Navy, and the Border Service.

Moskalkova reported that most of the conscripts served in the Kursk region

Ombudsman Tatyana Moskalkova toldthat most of the 115 conscripts who returned to Russia were captured in the Kursk region. “Even though they were there for a short time, it seemed like an eternity to us,” she added.

According to her, the authorities maintained contact with relatives of conscripts who asked for help and worked with the International Committee of the Red Cross.

State Duma deputy Shamsail Saraliev also reported that Russian soldiers were serving in the Kursk region. “115 soldiers who were serving on the border of the Kursk region returned to Russia from Ukrainian captivity. 115 released from captivity returned to Ukraine,” he wrote.