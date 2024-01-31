The Russian Ministry of Defense announced the mediation of the UAE in the return of prisoners from Ukraine

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) took part in the prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine. They acted as a mediator in the return of Russian military personnel from Ukrainian captivity.

“When Russian military personnel returned from captivity, the United Arab Emirates provided humanitarian mediation,” the Russian Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

They clarified that the exchange took place according to the formula 195 to 195, that is, for 195 soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), Kyiv returned 195 servicemen of the Armed Forces (AF) of Russia.

The State Duma revealed details of the first prisoner exchange with Ukraine after the crash of Il-76

Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Defense Andrei Krasov said that the exchange of prisoners with Ukraine was very difficult. He noted that after the crash of the Il-76 plane near Belgorod, the exchange might not have taken place.

We understand that it is difficult to negotiate with the Ukrainian side. They constantly impose new and new conditions on the Russian side. But we are glad that such an exchange took place, and 195 of our servicemen will return to our homeland, to their families Andrey Krasov Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Defense

A military transport Il-76 with 65 captured Ukrainian military personnel crashed in the Belgorod region on January 24. According to the results of the examination carried out by the Russian side, the aircraft was shot down using the Partiot anti-aircraft missile system.

After the incident, the exchange was in jeopardy, but the Russian Foreign Ministry promised not to abandon this issue. Then the Ambassador at Large of the Russian Foreign Ministry on the crimes of the Kyiv regime, Rodion Miroshnik, said that Russia insists on the return of Russian military personnel in captivity and does not intend to abandon them.

“We do not remove the issue that the guys who are in captivity, that we will abandon them and will not fight for them,” he promised.

As a result, 195 servicemen of the Russian army were returned from Ukrainian captivity. The Ministry of Defense said that in captivity, servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces were in mortal danger. All military personnel will be sent for treatment upon their return. According to updated data, the Russians will be delivered to Moscow by military transport aircraft of the VKS.

“All those released are provided with the necessary medical and psychological assistance,” the defense department noted.

The exchange of prisoners between Russia and Ukraine will continue

Moscow is not going to stop prisoner exchanges with Kiev. This was stated by Russian presidential candidate and current head of state Vladimir Putin during a meeting with his proxies.

We will not stop exchanges. We need to pick up our guys. We have a ratio of people who are in Russia and our guys who are in Ukraine… one to ten, even more Vladimir PutinPresident of Russia

Putin added that the Ukrainian side constantly signals its readiness to exchange prisoners. Earlier, Kyiv also expressed its readiness to continue prisoner exchanges with Russia.

Representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of Ukraine Andrey Yusov said that Ukraine is interested in continuing the exchange of prisoners and will continue to work, fulfilling all agreements.